'No Better Actor to Work With Than Ranbir Kapoor': Alia Bhatt

She also added, “I don’t think there’s any better actor to work with.”

“Every filmmaker, every technician, everybody on a film crew will agree that there’s no better actor to work with than Ranbir. The way he prioritizes the film over everything else. You won’t even know Ranbir’s existence on a film set. He’s so quiet. And he’s so silent. And he surrenders so deeply to the vision and to the crew, that it almost feels like sometimes that you don’t even know if he’s really sitting over there, because that’s how silent he is,” she adds.

While Ranbir heaped praises on her ability to work intelligently, he said: "Alia is extremely intelligent. She has a quality of a writer. She can create dynamics within words while she’s performing. And her brain is so intelligent that she can computerize it, at the same time, be real and connected to the moment and do all of this effortlessly,” Kapoor continues."

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji announced the release of Brahmastra's two-part sequel, one to release in December 2026 and the other to launch on December 2027. The writing for both films are currently underway.