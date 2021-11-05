Pics: Alia Bhatt Spends Diwali With Ranbir Kapoor, Stuns in a Sabyasachi Lehenga

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrate Diwali together.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Alia Bhatt spent the auspicious occasion of Diwali with her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor and wore a dazzling Sabyasachi lehenga as part of her festive look. Alia and Ranbir attended a Kali Puja in Mumbai and Alia also shared pictures on her social media of their traditional outfits. She shared a picture hugging Ranbir and wrote, “and some love…Happy Diwali.”
The printed purple lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee had a blouse with polka dots and an inverted sweetheart neckline. The sleeves were embroidered in gold. Ranbir wore a dark kurta with embroidery near the neckline. Alia completed her look with a set of golden and pink jhumkas.
Here are some pictures.
Alia Bhatt looks at Ranbir Kapoor as they attend the puja together.
Alia Bhatt's blue lehenga set from Sabyasachi.
Alia Bhatt accessorised with pink and golden jhumkas.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the Kali Puja.
The couple stepped out in Mumbai to celebrate Diwali.
Ranbir Kapoor wore a dark brocade suit for the occasion.
Alia shared a picture hugging Ranbir on Diwali 2021.
Alia Bhatt's look on Diwali 2021.
