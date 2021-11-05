Pics: Alia Bhatt Spends Diwali With Ranbir Kapoor, Stuns in a Sabyasachi Lehenga

Alia Bhatt spent the auspicious occasion of Diwali with her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor and wore a dazzling Sabyasachi lehenga as part of her festive look. Alia and Ranbir attended a Kali Puja in Mumbai and Alia also shared pictures on her social media of their traditional outfits. She shared a picture hugging Ranbir and wrote, “and some love…Happy Diwali.”

The printed purple lehenga by Sabyasachi Mukherjee had a blouse with polka dots and an inverted sweetheart neckline. The sleeves were embroidered in gold. Ranbir wore a dark kurta with embroidery near the neckline. Alia completed her look with a set of golden and pink jhumkas.

Here are some pictures.