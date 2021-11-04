Diwali 2021: Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan & Others Share Pictures & Wishes

Like every year, several celebrities celebrated Diwali with their friends from the industry and their family. Some even threw Diwali parties including Manish Malhotra and Ekta Kapoor. While Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, and Sara Ali Khan among others graced Manish’s party, Ekta’s party hosted the likes of Salman Khan, Hina Khan, Kartik Aaryan, and Sakshi Tanwar.

Many celebrities including Priyanka Chopra, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, and Malaika Arora Khan posted Diwali pictures and wishes on social media.