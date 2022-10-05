Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Alia Bhatt's Baby Shower: Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Arrive at Vastu; See Pics

Alia Bhatt's Baby Shower: Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Arrive at Vastu; See Pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had announced their pregnancy in June.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Alia Bhatt at her baby shower.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Alia Bhatt at her baby shower.</p></div>

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had announced, in June, that they were expecting their first child.

On Wednesday (5 October), Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, his mother Neetu Kapoor, and cousin Karisma Kapoor were all spotted arriving at Vastu.

Alia Bhatt wore a gorgeous yellow kurta for her baby shower. Take a look at the pictures.

Alia Bhatt at her baby shower.

Karisma Kapoor arrives at Vastu.

Neetu Kapoor spotted outside Vastu.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni at Vastu.

Pooja Bhatt at Vastu.

Ayan Mukerji arrives at Vastu.

Also ReadPics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad, Tabu at Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal’s Reception

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT