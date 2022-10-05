Alia Bhatt's Baby Shower: Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Arrive at Vastu; See Pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had announced, in June, that they were expecting their first child.

On Wednesday (5 October), Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, his mother Neetu Kapoor, and cousin Karisma Kapoor were all spotted arriving at Vastu.

Alia Bhatt wore a gorgeous yellow kurta for her baby shower. Take a look at the pictures.