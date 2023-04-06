Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'A Day of Celebrations': Raveena Tandon Shares Pics After Receiving Padma Shri

Raveena Tandon received the prestigious Padma Shri award from President Draupadi Murmu on 5 April.
Raveena Tandon receives the Padma Shri award.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Raveena Tandon received the fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, from President Draupadi Murmu on Wednesday, 5 April, during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Taking to social media, the actor shared a bunch of pictures from the event. She captioned her Instagram post, "A day of love and celebrations #padmashri #23."

Raveena also posted a video of herself receiving the award from President Murmu and wrote, "Thankyou all for the love and honour. Thankyou for your blessings papa, mami and mom #padmashri."

Here, take a look:

Raveena Tandon receives the Padma Shri from President Draupadi Murmu.

Raveena looked gorgeous in a traditional golden saree at the award ceremony.

Raveena posed for a picture with her family.

Raveena and her family posed for a picture with RRR director SS Rajamouli.

Raveena with her daughter Rasha Thadani and son Ranbir Thadani.

Raveena and her family clicked a photo outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Raveena and her son Ranbir posed together outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan for a memorable picture.

