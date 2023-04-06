'A Day of Celebrations': Raveena Tandon Shares Pics After Receiving Padma Shri

Raveena Tandon receives the Padma Shri award.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Raveena Tandon received the fourth highest civilian award, the Padma Shri, from President Draupadi Murmu on Wednesday, 5 April, during a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi. Taking to social media, the actor shared a bunch of pictures from the event. She captioned her Instagram post, "A day of love and celebrations #padmashri #23."
Raveena also posted a video of herself receiving the award from President Murmu and wrote, "Thankyou all for the love and honour. Thankyou for your blessings papa, mami and mom #padmashri."
Here, take a look:
Raveena Tandon receives the Padma Shri from President Draupadi Murmu.
Raveena looked gorgeous in a traditional golden saree at the award ceremony.
Raveena posed for a picture with her family.
Raveena and her family posed for a picture with RRR director SS Rajamouli.
Raveena with her daughter Rasha Thadani and son Ranbir Thadani.
Raveena and her family clicked a photo outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.
Raveena and her son Ranbir posed together outside the Rashtrapati Bhavan for a memorable picture.
