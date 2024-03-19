Zomato's Newly-Launched Fleet of 'Pure Veg' Delivery Leaves Netizens Divided

Deepinder Goyal, CEO and founder of the food delivery giant Zomato, launched a new fleet of "pure veg" delivery for their vegetarians customers on Tuesday, 19 March.

Taking to social media, Goyal shared a picture of a Zomato delivery agent who can be seen carrying a green delivery box, that will serve orders from only 'pure veg' restaurants. The founder cited feedback from vegetarian customers as the reason for this launch.

However, the move sparked a debate on the internet with several netizens calling the launch 'discriminatory and exclusionist.'