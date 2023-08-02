The Question is Not What Sudha Murthy Eats but Why She is So Scared of the Spoon

Recently, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Bombay was in the news because some of its students were trying to create an unofficial "vegetarian only" eating space in its hostel mess.

They were forcibly removing individuals bringing non-vegetarian food there. While the hostel has no such food segregation policy, canteens, and dining spaces across educational and professional institutions in India routinely maintain such divides.

In related news, Chairperson of Infosys Foundation and Brahmin-writer, Sudha Murthy also went viral on social media recently for her comments on a talk show. She claimed that being a "pure" vegetarian, she preferred to carry her own food overseas to avoid eating in spaces where she could not be certain if the same spoon was not being used for cooking vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods.

Commentaries on social media were split down the middle with people either making fun of her or defending her right to have food anxieties.

Meanwhile, organisations with Jain Bania and Marwari, as well as Brahmin roots, often impose such diktats on their students or workers. The "liberal" newspaper, The Hindu once infamously asked its employees to not bring non-vegetarian food to work. Many other organisations simply decide to avoid controversy by serving only vegetarian food.