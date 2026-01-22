Yuvraj Mehta’s Death Reveals the Cost of Noida’s Negligence

Financial bids were not properly scrutinised. Eligibility criteria were ignored. The land was redistributed among companies that could not have qualified independently. Instalment dues were not enforced. Transfer charges were skipped as land changed hands. Revised payment plans were issued as if each transferee were a fresh allottee. Occupancy certificates were granted even where sports facilities were never built. Lease rent, too, remained unpaid. Taking note of these findings, the Allahabad High Court recorded serious lapses in planning and oversight, with the matter now lying before the Public Accounts Committee.

One finding of the High Court cuts through the entire façade: “Consortium Members including the Relevant Members were companies incorporated after the scheme was floated and before the scheme was closed.”

This single line explains how the Sports City was hollowed out from within. Companies were created mid-process, not to build a public sports ecosystem, but to fragment land and sell it for profit. Once the allotment was secured, the project was systematically broken into smaller parcels and monetised at market rates, even though only 20 percent of the allotment premium had been paid, and further dues were deliberately left unpaid.