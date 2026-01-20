Yuvraj Mehta Death: Builder Arrested, Authorities Order Road Safety Overhaul

advertisement
Abhay Kumar, an official of MZ Wiztown Planners, was arrested by police on 20 January 2026 for his alleged role in the death of the 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, who died after his car plunged into a water-filled excavation pit at a construction site in Sector 150, Greater Noida, on 17 January 2026.
The incident occurred in dense fog when Mehta’s vehicle broke through a low boundary and fell into the pit. Police arrested a real estate developer in connection with the case, and authorities have since initiated a comprehensive review of road safety measures in the area.
According to The Hindu, the arrest followed a complaint by the victim’s father, Raj Kumar Mehta, who accused the developers and local authorities of negligence and demanded accountability for the fatal accident.
Police are also searching for another owner, Manish Kumar. The incident led to public outrage over civic lapses and the delay in rescue efforts, with calls for stricter enforcement of safety norms at construction sites.
As highlighted by The Hindu, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) ordered an immediate overhaul of road safety measures. GNIDA’s Chief Executive Officer, N.G. Ravi Kumar, directed officials to identify and fill all potholes, mark accident-prone spots, and implement essential safety features such as signage, reflectors, and barricades within three days.
The authority’s project department began field surveys to identify hazardous locations, and strict action was warned against any work circles found negligent as coverage revealed. Builders were instructed to comply with all safety norms at construction sites, and affidavits certifying the implementation of safety measures were mandated from all work circles.
In the aftermath, public figures and citizens expressed strong criticism of the rescue response. Following statements, actor Abhinav Shukla condemned the authorities for failing to save Mehta, highlighting the lack of timely intervention by rescue teams and the need for accountability in emergency response operations.
The autopsy report confirmed that Yuvraj Mehta died from asphyxia due to ante-mortem drowning, followed by cardiac arrest. Analysis showed that approximately 200 ml of fluid was found in his lungs, and the post-mortem findings corroborated the sequence of events leading to his death.
Police registered an FIR against the two builder firms under sections 105, 106, and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on the complaint by Mehta’s father. The FIR cited culpable homicide, causing death by negligence, and acts endangering life as details emerged.
“The officials and staff present were unable to save him. They did not have any divers. There is negligence on the part of the administration in this entire matter,” said Raj Kumar Mehta, the victim’s father.
At the state level, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered a special investigation team to probe the incident and directed a state-wide road safety drive. Reporting indicated that the Noida Authority’s chief executive officer was removed from his post, and a three-member SIT was tasked with submitting findings within five days.
