Yuvraj Mehta Death: Builder Arrested, Authorities Order Road Safety Overhaul

Abhay Kumar, an official of MZ Wiztown Planners, was arrested by police on 20 January 2026 for his alleged role in the death of the 27-year-old software engineer, Yuvraj Mehta, who died after his car plunged into a water-filled excavation pit at a construction site in Sector 150, Greater Noida, on 17 January 2026.

The incident occurred in dense fog when Mehta’s vehicle broke through a low boundary and fell into the pit. Police arrested a real estate developer in connection with the case, and authorities have since initiated a comprehensive review of road safety measures in the area.