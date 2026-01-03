'Textbook Urban Failures': After Cough Syrup, Indore’s Water Becomes a Killer

More than two decades ago in 2003, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power in Madhya Pradesh on the promise of sadak, bijli aur pani, routing the Digvijaya Singh-led Congress by projecting itself as a party of efficient governance. Good roads, uninterrupted electricity, and, crucially, safe drinking water were held out as guarantees of a new administrative culture.

Twenty years later, all three promises still limp along—but it is water, the most basic public necessity, that has now turned deadly in Indore, the state’s most celebrated urban success story.

At least 15 people have reportedly died after consuming contaminated drinking water in Bhagirathpura, a densely populated, economically weaker locality of Indore—a city that has been branded India’s cleanest since 2017. However, the official figure of death is four.