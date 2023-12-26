TDP-Jana Sena Alliance: Decoding the Changing Poll Equations in Andhra Pradesh

As the 175-seat Andhra Pradesh Assembly gears up to go to polls in a few months, the Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and actor Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP) have forged alliances to beat the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), which came to power in the state with a thumping majority in the 2019 elections.

"The TDP-JSP alliance is historical and is much-needed for Andhra Pradesh," former Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu said on 20 December, at the closing ceremony of his son Nara Lokesh's Yuvagalam Padayatra in the state.

Criticising Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for "failing to keep his promises to the people of the state," he said that the TDP and Jana Sena's joint election manifesto would be announced soon.