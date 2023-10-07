'Sympathy Moves Andhra': Support for TDP Swells After Chandrababu Naidu's Arrest

Chandrababu Naidu was arrested on 9 September and was sent to 14 days of judicial custody for allegedly masterminding the diversion of funds from the state Skill Development Corporation meant to upskill and train unemployed youth.

The case pertains to the irregularities and alleged offences that took place while his party was in power from 2014-2019.

Naidu was sworn in as the first chief minister of the bifurcated state of Andhra Pradesh in June 2014 as part of his vision to make the state count as among India's top three in seven sectors; a detailed roadmap was also envisioned for the 'Knowledge and Skills' sector as well.