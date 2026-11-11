'1.27 Cr Hindu Voters Deleted': Why Yogi Is Giving UP's SIR a Hindu-Muslim Spin

The widely held belief about the SIR in UP is that names have been deleted mostly in the urban areas of the state. Adityanath’s supporting argument for his claim pitches Panchayat Samiti voters’ list, and, thus, he, in contrast, is suggesting more deletions in the rural areas.

Ironically, the BJP is well-known for their micro-management of the electoral process, with the party machinery being active during the preparation of the draft electoral roll.

Equally important to note here is that the BJP over the years is known to have mapped households in the state for their political leanings. In this backdrop, Adityanath should have more questions for his party than the ECI, as ground reports suggest that the BJP workers were mobilised on an extraordinary scale to ensure that none of the party leaning voters was left behind in the SIR process.