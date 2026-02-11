SC Backed Upper-Caste Petitioners on New UGC Rules: Ex-Chairman Sukhadeo Thorat

The University Grants Commission (UGC)'s regulations on preventing caste discrimination and promoting equity in higher education instiutions have been in the eye of the storm since they were notified on 13 January.

The University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, 2026 — a purported upgrade to the 2012 regulations by the same name — mandate:

Establishing an Equal Opportunity Centre to ensure implementation of policies for disadvantaged groups

A 10-member Equity Committee, with mandatory representation from Other Backward Classes (OBC), Persons with Disabilities (PWDs), Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and women

Equity Squads for maintaining vigil and preventing any discrimination on campus

An 24X7 Equity Helpline to report any incidents of discrimination on campus

Time-bound grievance redressal mechanisms

A national-level monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of these regulations

Non-compliance to these could lead to a higher education institute getting debarred from offering degree programmes and participating in UGC schemes.

Soon after they were notified, students belonging to upper castes staged protests outside the UGC headquarters in Delhi claiming that the new regulations would lead to "reverse discrimination" and "division on campus." Agitations were led by the Rajput Karni Sena across Rajasthan, while many office bearers within BJP ranks stepped down demanding rollback of the new rules.

The regulations were challenged in the Supreme Court by a batch of petitions claiming they exclude students belonging to upper castes or unreserved category from protections against discrimination. A Bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi on 29 January ruled to keep the regulations in abeyance, saying they were vague and open to misuse.

In an exclusive interview to The Quint, former UGC Chairman Sukhadeo Thorat weighs in on the new regulations, points out their limitations, asserts on the need for a central law against discrimination and calls out the Supreme Court for lending support to the petitioners' arguments. Excerpts:-