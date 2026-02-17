Why Yogi Adityanath’s ‘Gas Chamber’ Jab at Delhi Should Worry the BJP

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in his trademark no-holds-barred style, delivered the sharpest criticism of New Delhi’s worsened air quality yet, while also giving some clues as to the shifting political 'hawa' (wind) within the saffron brigade.

Adityanath lamented the “gas chamber” life of those who live in Delhi. He dwelt upon the air quality index (AQI). The CM asserted that the AQI in his home turf of Gorakhpur is far better, and that despite “development works”, the people in UP breathe clean air.

The remarks are ringing loud in Delhi’s political corridors, bringing with them a renewed interest in decoding political messages. What Yogi made clear, requiring no efforts to decode, is his assertion that his model of governance is far superior than those who are handling the affairs of the city of Delhi.