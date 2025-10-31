Bihar Elections: Will BJP Replace Nitish Kumar? Leadership & Base Differ

The party has already achieved one milestone by contesting the same number of seats as the JD-U for the first time in an Assembly election.

It wants to come out of Nitish Kumar's shadow, even if it means continuing with him as a figurehead.

Nitish Kumar has directly or indirectly ruled Bihar for the past 20 years, and 15 of these have been in alliance with the BJP.

The BJP has steadily been growing in popularity in Bihar, especially under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. By most accounts, the BJP's base on the ground is now more than that of the JD-U. In 2020, BJP got 19.5 percent votes against JD-U's 15.4 even though it contested five seats lesser than its ally.

Even in the government, it has gone from 14 ministers from 2017 to 2020 to 16 (2020-2022) and over 20 in the outgoing government.