Yeh Jo India Hai Na: Kanwar Yatra Order is Bigotry in the Name of ‘Law & Order’

First passed by the Muzaffarnagar police, the order was extended by the UP government to all districts covered by the Kanwar Yatra route. And taking a cue from UP, Uttarakhand’s BJP government has imposed this order in Haridwar as well.

This is despite strong objections coming from the BJP’s NDA allies – the JD(U), the RLD and LJP. Even objections from the BJP’s own Muslim leader, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, have been ignored.

It may well be that a somewhat besieged chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, who has been facing very thinly veiled criticism from his own Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, and is also seen as partly responsible for the BJP’s heavy losses in the Lok Sabha elections, is trying to please his core supporters. But can that justify targeting Muslims in the state yet again?