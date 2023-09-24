Yeh Jo India Hai Na... It Needs to Tackle Canada and Trudeau Via Diplomacy.

Justin Trudeau and Narendra Modi need to take a breath. They need to remind themselves that India and Canada, are friends.

For the Canadian Prime Minister to publicly accuse the Indian government of having a role in the killing of a Canadian citizen, was huge. For a friendly country. As big as the charge itself. India has never been accused of carrying out a targeted killing of a citizen of a friendly nation, on that country’s soil.

At the moment, shrillness prevails. After the tit-for-tat expulsion of diplomats, India suspended visa services for Canadian nationals wanting to travel to India and also issued a travel advisory to Indian nationals in Canada calling for ‘utmost caution’ in the light of ‘politically condoned’ hate crimes there.