Made in Heaven Row: Why Yashica Dutt Deserves Due Credit, a Publisher Weighs In

It’s been a busy year, and a bustling few weeks for the makers of the International Emmy nominee, Made in Heaven (MIH), since its much-awaited second season dropped on Amazon Prime – a show adored across quarters of urban, Savarna India, which is seemingly the show’s target demographic.

As an Intellectual Property (IP) and a cultural phenomenon, the show is very now, albeit preachy and predictable, and doesn’t shy away from getting into terrains and social issues that filmmakers and studio executives would typically approach with a fair degree of caution.

Audiences waited with bated breath for four years through pandemic-induced delays for Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films to add the second installment of the show.

This is but a cherished addition to their larger, widely appreciated canon.