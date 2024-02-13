World Radio Day 2024: How Community Radio Became Voice of Change Over 20 Years

On a breezy February afternoon in Gopalganj, a small district of Bihar, a 58-year-old host named Kripa Shankar sat straight-backed before a console mic at the station of Radio Rimjhim, the first community radio station in North Bihar.

He welcomed his listeners with: "Namashkar! Radio Rimjhim Nabbe-Dashamalav-Chaar" (Hello! Welcome to Radio Rimjhim 90.4).

Gopalganj mirrors Bihar's juxtaposition of tradition and progress amidst its serene landscapes and rustic charm. Despite its bucolic beauty, the district contends economic hardship and limited access to healthcare and education.

Here, the community radio, which often gets overshadowed by private FM channels and government-run AIR, serves as a friend to the farmer tilling the land, the artisan making his art, and the youth dreaming of tomorrow.