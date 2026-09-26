Dystopia, Inc: Would You Like Your News With or Without Hallucinations?

The obituaries of news agencies have been written on many occasions over the past two decades.

First we were told we were slower than Twitter and that our global network of salaried journalists was redundant because every citizen was a journalist now.

Who needs to pay for ethically-produced fact-checked content when information from the source is flowing directly into our phones in real time?

We all remember the euphoria of the Twitter Revolution in Iran in 2009 and the Facebook follow-up Arab Spring (2010-2012). It was intoxicating to see the free flow of information on social networks from citizens on the front line.

But we also all remember the brutal comedown. What happens when the autocrats shut down the internet or throw your citizens in jail? Who continues to document the story in Iran or Egypt or Syria for the outside world?