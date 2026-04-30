When AI Breaks the News: How We Restore Trust in a Broken Information System

Generative AI (Artificial Intelligence) is just the latest mechanism pulling journalism further away from sustainability, but it may be the most disruptive yet. Increasingly, AI systems sit between newsrooms and audiences, answering users directly rather than referring them to original reporting. In the process, they flatten difference, scrape content without consent, and mash fact, speculation and outright falsehood into outputs that are difficult to verify and easy to manipulate.

For media outlets already struggling to reach audiences and be fairly remunerated, this further erodes trust, accountability and visibility.

At the same time, the story is not a simple one. For resource poor newsrooms, particularly in low-and-middle income countries, AI can be genuinely useful. It can help editors analyse audience data at speed, translate content into more local languages, sift large datasets for investigative work, and automate labour intensive tasks that small teams simply do not have capacity to handle.