World News Day: Joy of Shared Truth, Sacred Bond, and Democratic Values

Dear reader, citizen, fellow human,
2024 AD is testing our modern societies in ways we once hoped would never be repeated.
Autocratic regimes and aspiring dictators around the world have thrown a gauntlet to freedoms across borders, races, and religions. Modern conflicts span the entire globe and are fought in an information expanse that is overwhelming in its reach and power. New technologies, and the platforms they enable, are battlefields on which our future is being decided – often without our permission and against our will.
In return, we feel the joy of shared truth – with you.
These special moments – when news stories save lives, improve understanding among people, and guide us through rough times – are often lost in the avalanche of disinformation, destroying trust, the bedrock of our ability to live together.
Even the very meaning of Truth is under assault.
Journalism everywhere is struggling to maintain its standing and relevance to our own communities, and for an alarming number of our news organisations, daily existence equals a struggle for bare survival.
These are indeed extraordinary times – worrying to the core to every soul that cares about people, civilization, and democracy that made it all possible.
And yet, these troubled days are also exciting and scintillating at the same time.
Our business models have crumbled under the pressure of Big Tech. Truth itself is being relativised daily; what once was a common understanding of material reality is today, often supplanted by fact-free interpretation.
In many instances, the very form of the word Truth carries the meaning of Lie.
Come 28 September – every World News Day – we, news media organisations from around the world, join hands to reassure you of our undying commitment to News, Facts, Accountability, Public Service, Humanity, Scrutiny, Independence, Ethics & Community.
These words have deep meaning.
They matter to us.
There’s only one choice ahead of us: We, the news media, will continue to fulfil our sacred duty. The news we report will remain based in fact. We will defend Truth.
And we want to further assure you, dear reader, that it is our every intention to keep it that way. We will not tire, and we will not give up. The battle for Truth is the battle for our common future.
And to our colleagues everywhere in this troubled stretch of history: Do not despair. You are not alone. Our mission ties us all together.
For now, we fight. Every moment of every hour of every day.
This 2024 World News Day, let us ensure we never forget why we’re here in the first place – and help to keep the joy of shared truth with our readers, our true North.
(Branko Brkic is the Editor-in-Chief of Daily Maverick and Creator of Choose Truth Campaign, South Africa. Maria Ressa is a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and CEO of Rappler.com, The Philippines.)
World News Day is a global initiative to draw public attention to the role that journalists play in providing trustworthy news and information that serves citizens and democracy. World News Day is presented by the World Editors Forum, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, and Daily Maverick’s Project Kontinuum. The Quint is among the hundreds of news organisations from more than 100 countries committed to support the initiative.
