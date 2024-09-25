World News Day: Joy of Shared Truth, Sacred Bond, and Democratic Values

In return, we feel the joy of shared truth – with you.

These special moments – when news stories save lives, improve understanding among people, and guide us through rough times – are often lost in the avalanche of disinformation, destroying trust, the bedrock of our ability to live together.

Even the very meaning of Truth is under assault.

Journalism everywhere is struggling to maintain its standing and relevance to our own communities, and for an alarming number of our news organisations, daily existence equals a struggle for bare survival.

These are indeed extraordinary times – worrying to the core to every soul that cares about people, civilization, and democracy that made it all possible.

And yet, these troubled days are also exciting and scintillating at the same time.