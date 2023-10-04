'Aisi Taisi Democracy': UAPA Is Nothing But An Attempt To Stifle Press Freedom

On the morning of Tuesday, 3 October, several journalists and contributors associated with news outlet NewsClick woke up to impromptu raids and seizure of property by the Delhi Police.

Among those who were raided included satirist Sanjay Rajoura, who is part of a collective called 'Aisi Taisi Democracy', which incidentally talks about what ails the largest democracy in the world.

After a series of raids at over 40 locations, the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested NewsClick's editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and HR head Amit Chakravarty under Sections 13, 16, 17, 18, and 22 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and 153(b) and 120(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).