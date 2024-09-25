World News Day: Journalism is Society's Safety Net

A record number of newsrooms have signed up for World News Day 2024, recognising the positive influence of journalism the world over.

More than 600 newsrooms and media associations across all continents join to bring awareness to the purpose of journalism – a trade that is under constant attack.

It’s a day to pause and reflect on the importance of independent – and often brave – journalists who make a difference in their communities and countries, by providing the proof that leads to the truth.