'Media in Crisis': India Sinks to 150th Rank in RSF World Press Freedom Index

India has sunk to the 150th rank in the 2022 World Press Freedom Index of 180 nations released by Reporters Without Borders (Reporters Sans Frontières) on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day on Tuesday, 3 May. The country had been placed at the 142nd rank last year.

"The violence against journalists, the politically partisan media and the concentration of media ownership all demonstrate that press freedom is in crisis in 'the world's largest democracy,'" the international non-profit organisation states as the reason behind the decline in India's position.