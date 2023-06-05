World Environment Day: Mobility May Be the Answer To Breathe Clean in Big Cities

The adverse contributions of the transport sector to air pollution and climate change are widely acknowledged. To combat air pollution in India, significant steps have been taken at the central and state levels. Strategies such as transitioning from BS-IV to BS-VI norms for fuel and vehicles, promoting cleaner and alternative fuels like CNG, LPG, and ethanol blending, and implementing the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME)-2 scheme have been identified as effective approaches. Additionally, there is a push for public transport to reduce pollution.

However, it is equally important to embrace a mission statement of Lifestyle For Environment (LiFE) to ensure the success of these efforts. People's choices regarding transportation modes and vehicles significantly impact the effectiveness of technological advancements and policy interventions. This aligns well with the Avoid-Shift-Implement (ASI) framework, which emphasises creating behavioural shifts through nudges in conjunction with technological interventions.