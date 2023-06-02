Think.Nxt With Raghav: How Privatising Our PSUs Can Revolutionise Indian Economy

In this episode of Think.Nxt Shorts, The Quint’s Editor-in-Chief Raghav Bahl has argued that if India’s Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) were to be privatised, the country’s balance sheet can be revolutionised. He explained this hypothesis by illustrating the recent privatisation of Air India, as well as that of Maruti in 1981.

“The total market value of all public sector companies today listed on the Indian stock exchanges is about Rs 35 lakh crore. If these PSUs are privatised and they increase in value 10 times over 10 years, then the total value of these companies will go up to Rs 350 lakh crore. And the bulk of this value will accrue to the government if it holds on to its equity.”

Bahl placed this value in context of India’s current debt – nearly Rs 170 lakh crore – and asserted that if the PSUs were to be privatised, the government will have more resource to invest in the development of this country instead of “wasting its energy in running private companies.”

