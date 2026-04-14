Women’s Quota Push & Delimitation Concerns Leave Opposition Cornered

The three-day special session of Parliament slated to begin on 16 April is vintage Modi government standard operating procedure. Bamboozle the Opposition and win a parliamentary seal of approval for an agenda it hopes will reap political dividends for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Think Article 370 and the manner in which the Modi government bulldozed its repeal through Parliament in 2019. It happened despite the Opposition’s, particularly the Congress party’s, misgivings, fulfilling a long-pending core Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-BJP demand.

A similar scenario seems to be unfolding with the decision to summon a special session of Parliament bang in the middle of high-voltage assembly elections in which two important states, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, have yet to vote. The agenda for the session has raised apprehensions of a pernicious ploy to benefit the BJP.

And once again, the Opposition is scrambling for a unified strategy to counter the googly bowled by the Modi government, even as the session’s agenda raises apprehensions of a pernicious ploy to benefit the BJP.