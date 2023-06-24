With Deals for Drones & Jet Engines, India's Talks With US Boost Defence Sector

Every bilateral summit builds on the progress made in past decades and the India-US defence relationship is illustrative of this.

The post-Cold War foundation for anchoring the then ‘estranged’ India-US partnership was laid by the economic liberalisation ushered in by PM Narasimha Rao in the early 1990s, and infused with traction by the May 1998 nuclear tests under the stewardship of PM Vajpayee.

While the initial US reaction to India going nuclear was one of anger and outrage, India’s quiet resolve to safeguard its core strategic interests in the Asian framework led to a gradual rapprochement symbolised by the visit of President Bill Clinton to India in early 2000. His address to the Indian parliament received a standing ovation at the time symbolising a closure to 'estrangement.'

The major transformation of the bilateral relationship occurred in the 2005-08 period when PM Manmohan Singh was able to consolidate the historic accommodation on the long-festering nuclear issue provided by President George W Bush in late 2008.