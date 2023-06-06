Defence, Dialogue, AI: The Roadmap for India-US Strategic Ties

In October 2020, India and the US sealed the BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement) to further boost bilateral defence ties. The pact provides for the sharing of high-end military technology, logistics, and geospatial maps between the two countries.

In their talks on Monday, Austin and Singh also reviewed the ongoing bilateral defence cooperation activities and said they would maintain its momentum. They referred in particular to the recent dialogue focusing on cooperation in the areas of space and AI. On 23 May, the inaugural US-India Advanced Domains Defence Dialogue (AD3) was held in New Delhi with the US represented by Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence and Space Policy, Vipin Narang, and Michael Horowitz, Director of the Emerging Capabilities Policy Office of the US.

The dialogue which was agreed to in the last 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in 2022, was aimed at deepening collaboration on "evolving new defence domains with an emphasis on defence space and Artificial Intelligence.”

Among other issues at play currently are India’s plans to purchase 18 MQ-9B Predator armed drones from General Atomics. The US would also like India to consider buying its F-35 or FA18 Super Hornet fighters as well. Some discussions took place during the visit of US Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall during his visit to India in March when he met NSA Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. At the time, Kendall had announced that the US was willing to go for the full transfer of jet engine technology to India.