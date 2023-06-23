'Not Who America Thinks He Is': How Did Foreign Media Cover PM Modi's US Visit?

In a column for The Washington Post, Farid Zakaria claimed that people-to-people alliance between the United States and India will not only strengthen government-to-government relations but also contribute to the evolution of Indian democracy. He said that deepening ties with American businesses, press, academia, activists, and other sectors will enhance India's moral authority in a world experiencing growing fractures and divisions.

Zakaria also said that while the US acknowledges India's resistance to becoming a full-fledged U.S. ally, it is crucial for the Washington to navigate the complexities of "India's democratic decay."