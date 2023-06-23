Amid Modi's US Visit, GE Inks Pact With HAL To Produce Jet Engines for Air Force

The development, which comes on the second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit to the United States, would cement the existing defence cooperation between India and the US.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
On 22 June, GE Aerospace, a subsidiary of General Electric, announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to produce fighter jet engines for the Indian Air Force.
Along with many other clauses, the agreement includes the possibility of joint production of 99 of GE Aerospace's F414 engines in India as part of the Indian Air Force's (IAF) Light Combat Aircraft Mk2 programme.
Since it began operations in India over four decades ago, GE Aerospace has had a significant engagement in the country's aviation industry with respect to engines, avionics, services, engineering, manufacturing, and local sourcing.
The inauguration of GE's John F Welch Technology Centre in Bengaluru.
They first began working with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) and HAL in 1986 to aid with the development of India's Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) with F404 engines.
These engines have been instrumental in developing India's LCA Mk1 and LCA Mk2 programmes.
GE announced in a press release years ago that the F414 engines they're constructing would be used in the IAF's new and long-awaited Tejas LCA Mk2; a heavier, more technologically advanced version of the Tejas Mk1, which the IAF already operates.
This upgraded jet is capable of flying for periods twice as long as the older model and can carry up to six tonnes of weapons. It also comes with several other enhancements, including an advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite and an Infrared Search and Track (IRST) sensor.
The Tejas Mk2 Fighter at Aero India.
On GE Aerospace's end, this deal positions them perfectly to create a whole 'family of products' in India, according to their recent press release. They will reportedly be continuing to collaborate with HAL on their Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme as well.
