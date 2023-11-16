With a Vast but Troubled Business Empire, the Subrata Roy Saga is Unforgettable

India has never seen and perhaps is never likely to see in the future a more colourful industrialist such as Subrata Roy, head of the Sahara network of companies, who passed away this week at the age of 75.

His extraordinary ability to make friends with and influence politicians, bureaucrats, film stars, sports champions, and the media along with his penchant to throw the rulebook out of the window and plunge into controversy made Roy a unique and unprecedented figure over the past three decades.

The impetuous business magnate’s driving ambition to poke his finger in as many pies as possible ultimately led to his financial ruin and also made him a remarkable phenomenon who, never far from the headlines, will be missed by the newspapers.