Book Excerpt: No Restricted Zones in Sahara Boss Subrata Roy's Walled City

Giving me a feel of the Sahara group, Roy said that turnover wasn’t relevant for the group as it had a string of financial and non-financial businesses. Overall, its assets spread over 4,799 establishments, have a market value of at least `1.52 trillion; the group employs over 1.1 million workers.

Our conversation meandered through a range of issues. Here are some edited excerpts:

Author: You look so trim and fit.

Roy: I had put on a lot of weight and started hating myself. I felt breathless while walking at the Delhi airport... I stopped eating carbohydrates; evening snacks.

Author: Is the suit that you wore this morning specially stitched for this occasion?

Roy: No, no... An old one.

Author: Your hair is jet black. Do you dye your hair?

Roy: Yes, I dye my hair.

Author: Do you wear the tilak on your forehead every day?

Roy: No. It’s for today.

Author: What happened in 2005? You seemed to be terribly unwell. Nobody knew what happened to you.

Roy: There was no health problem. It was created by the media. I had developed (high) blood pressure, which used to shoot (up) and come down in 15 minutes. The fluctuation continued between 200 and 100/110.

The doctors said only a change in lifestyle would help me; overwork for 28 years and little sleep have created the problem. They advised me to follow a routine at least for three months — I was advised to get up in the morning, go for a walk, do yoga, stop travelling, etc.

I wanted to consolidate all group activities. That gave me an opportunity to stay back at home and plan. I was not even aware of the problem till one day, my wife showed me two magazines carrying nasty things about me and my health. I spoke to all (TV) channel owners. I gave one statement.