Sahara India Chief Subrata Roy Dies at 75: A Look Back at His Embattled Legacy

Born to middle class parents in Bihar's Araria on 10 June 1948, Subrata Roy was the eldest son of the family. With a keen interest in technical studies, Roy went on to earn a diploma in Mechanical Engineering from the Government Technical Institute in UP's Gorakhpur.

In order to support his family after his father passed away, Roy is said to have first set up a business called Jaya Products, where he supplied salted snacks in Gorakhpur on a scooter.

In 1978, he established Sahara India Financial which was reportedly a para-banking company at the time. His first clients were daily-wage workers who would invest 20 percent of their wages with Roy.