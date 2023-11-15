Sahara India Chief Subrata Roy Dies at 75: A Look Back at His Embattled Legacy

Sahara India group's founder Subrata Roy passed away at the age of 75 in Mumbai on Tuesday, 14 November.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Prashant Chauhan
Senior Editor: Tridip Mandal
Sahara India group's founder Subrata Roy passed away at the age of 75 in Mumbai on Tuesday, 14 November.
Roy, who was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute (KDAH) on 12 November, died of cardiorespiratory arrest, the company said in a statement.
"Details regarding the last rites will be communicated in due course," it added.
Expressing his heartfelt tribute, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said that Roy's demise was "an emotional loss for Uttar Pradesh and the country because along with being a very successful businessman, he was also a very sensitive person with a big heart who helped countless people and became their support."
"I knew him personally, he was a huge patriot, and the passion he had for the country was unparallel," filmmaker Akashdeep Sabir was quoted as saying by PTI.
Born to middle class parents in Bihar's Araria on 10 June 1948, Subrata Roy was the eldest son of the family. With a keen interest in technical studies, Roy went on to earn a diploma in Mechanical Engineering from the Government Technical Institute in UP's Gorakhpur.
In order to support his family after his father passed away, Roy is said to have first set up a business called Jaya Products, where he supplied salted snacks in Gorakhpur on a scooter.
In 1978, he established Sahara India Financial which was reportedly a para-banking company at the time. His first clients were daily-wage workers who would invest 20 percent of their wages with Roy.
The group used to own the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Pune franchise and had a significant stake in India's first Formula One racing team called 'Force India'. Bollywood stars and famous sports personalities used to be regular visitors at most of Sahara’s functions.
But the business empire's first major regulatory woes emerged in 2008. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had directed Sahara Financial Corporation to stop raising fresh deposits in the same year.
Then came yet another blow. Two of Sahara’s companies that were engaged in the real estate sector were asked by markets regulator SEBI to stop issuing bonds to investors.
In 2012, the matter reached the Supreme Court and the apex court directed the Sahara group to deposit Rs 24,000 crore with SEBI within 90 days, to be returned to bonafide Sahara investors.
Two years later, Roy was out of jail on parole but his businesses continued to struggle.
During his time in Tihar Jail, Roy penned a book called Life Mantras about coping with the crisis in his life. He wrote:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)