Sahara India Group Founder Subrata Roy Dies at 75

Roy was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute (KDAH) on 12 November.

Sahara India group's founder Subrata Roy passed away at the age of 75 in Mumbai on Tuesday, 14 November.

Roy, who was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute (KDAH) on 12 November, died of cardiorespiratory arrest, the company said in a statement.

“It is with profound sadness that Sahara India Pariwar informs the demise of our Hon’ble ‘Saharasri’ Subrata Roy Sahara. Saharasri ji an inspirational leader and visionary, passed away on 14th November 2023 at 10.30 pm due to cardiorespiratory arrest following an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes," the statement said.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)

Topics:  Subrata Roy   Sahara   Sahara India 

