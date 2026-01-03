US Strikes Venezuela: Emergency Declared Following Capture of President Maduro

In the early hours of 3 January 2026, the United States launched a large-scale military strike on Venezuela, resulting in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Explosions were reported across Caracas, including at key military installations.
The Venezuelan government declared a national emergency, mobilised armed forces, and demanded proof of life for Maduro and Flores.
The US has confirmed that Maduro was flown out of the country, but did not disclose further details about his location.
According to BBC, US President Donald Trump stated that the operation was conducted in conjunction with US law enforcement and involved the military’s Delta Force unit. The strikes targeted military bases such as La Carlota airfield and Fuerte Tiuna, with reports of power outages in surrounding communities.
The Venezuelan government, however, accused the US of “extremely serious military aggression” and claimed both civilian and military sites were hit.
As reported by The Indian Express, international reactions were swift and divided. Russia condemned the US action as armed aggression, while the European Union called for restraint and respect for international law.
Several Latin American governments expressed concern, and some, including Chile and Colombia, condemned the strikes or called for peaceful solutions. The legal basis for the US operation was questioned by international law experts.
According to this BBC report, the Venezuelan Defence Minister, Vladimir Padrino López, claimed the strikes resulted in casualties and damage to civilian areas, though independent verification was not immediately available.
The government’s official statement accused the US of attempting to seize Venezuela’s strategic resources, particularly oil and minerals, and to undermine the nation’s political independence.
The article mentioned that Maduro, who rose from a bus driver and trade union leader to become president in 2013, had faced longstanding accusations from the US of drug trafficking and illegitimacy.
The US had previously offered a $50 million reward for information leading to his arrest. Maduro’s government has consistently denied these allegations and accused the US of using the “war on drugs” as a pretext for intervention.
“The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, as this report noted.
This Indian Express report said that the US justified the operation on grounds of “narcotics terrorism,” but the move has drawn comparisons to previous American interventions and raised concerns about the risks of overreach and unintended consequences. The situation in Caracas remained tense, with streets largely empty and security forces deployed throughout the city.
Mentioned in this report, the Venezuelan Vice President, Delcy Rodríguez, stated that the government did not know the whereabouts of Maduro and his wife, and demanded immediate proof of life. The US has not provided further details about their status or location. The White House initially declined to comment, but later confirmed the operation’s success.
This report mentioned that the strikes have prompted calls for an emergency United Nations Security Council meeting. The future of Venezuela’s leadership remains uncertain, with Vice President Rodríguez and other senior officials urging resistance and warning citizens not to cooperate with foreign forces.
“We demand that President Donald Trump's government provide immediate proof of life,” Rodríguez said, as this report highlighted.
This article added that the US has linked the operation to its broader campaign against drug trafficking in the Caribbean, targeting boats allegedly used for smuggling. Over 100 people have reportedly been killed in related operations in recent months. The Venezuelan state oil company reported that production was continuing, but analysts warned of potential short-term instability in global oil markets.
