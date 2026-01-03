US Strikes Venezuela: Emergency Declared Following Capture of President Maduro

In the early hours of 3 January 2026, the United States launched a large-scale military strike on Venezuela, resulting in the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Explosions were reported across Caracas, including at key military installations.

The Venezuelan government declared a national emergency, mobilised armed forces, and demanded proof of life for Maduro and Flores.

The US has confirmed that Maduro was flown out of the country, but did not disclose further details about his location.