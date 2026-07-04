SoO Review to Peace Committee: What the Centre Must Do to Heal Manipur’s Divides

It has been more than three years since ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities rocked the northeastern state of Manipur. The violence killed more than 260 people and displaced more than 60,000 people.

The clashes also drew a clear divide between the valley-dwelling Meitei and the hill-dwelling Kuki-Zo people. The violence gradually tapered off despite recurrent disturbances in the buffer areas. But this shouldn’t create a sense of the state turning towards normalcy, as the Centre wants to paint it.

This "reduced" violence was because both the communities avoided contact with each other. Meiteis still avoid going into Kuki-Zo areas, while Kuki-Zo people avoid Meitei areas, highlighting the existence of sharp ethnic divide.