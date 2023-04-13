How China's Middle East Intervention Maybe Opportune For India's I2U2 Ambitions

Given the success of the truce it recently brokered between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran, China now seeks to cement its role as the new peace mediator in the region. After all, the truce had been hailed positively by all countries in the region except one – Israel. This puts the spotlight back on the Israeli-Chinese partnership which had grown by leaps and bounds since at least 2013, something that the US felt the need to put brakes on from time to time.

While there is nothing in the deal against Israel, what it has done is undermine the growing Arab dependence on it to counter the Iran threat. A consensus had been building amongst the Arab states, especially amongst some of the Gulf states, that normalising relations with Israel would bring in rich dividends in terms of military, defence, technology, and trade. This found culmination in the Abraham Accords, in which first the United Arab Emirates, and then subsequently the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Morocco, normalised relations with Israel.

Saudi Arabia, given its significance in the Muslim world as home to Islam’s two holiest shrines, was more circumspect. Even then, it was a matter of when, and not if, it would follow suit. All of this may no longer matter if the Saudis normalise ties with Iran and neutralise that threat.