Why is the Finance Minister Telling Indian Women to Stop Complaining?

A student at Jain University in Bangalore asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to comment on the systemic inequality women have to overcome in a patriarchal world. In reply, the Minister derided her concerns, exclaiming “What’s patriarchy ya.”

She then scolded and shamed her for expressing those concerns.

What she said is not new. Which woman in India has never been accused of “Western elite feminism” when they have spoken about inequality or injustice based on their gender?