Why is the Finance Minister Telling Indian Women to Stop Complaining?

A student at Jain University in Bangalore asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to comment on the systemic inequality women have to overcome in a patriarchal world. In reply, the Minister derided her concerns, exclaiming “What’s patriarchy ya.”
She then scolded and shamed her for expressing those concerns.
What she said is not new. Which woman in India has never been accused of “Western elite feminism” when they have spoken about inequality or injustice based on their gender?
So, let’s look at what Ms Sitharaman is saying.
She said that women talk of inequality only to make excuses for their own “inefficiency.” Indira Gandhi became PM, and women worked in ISRO and reached Mars: this, she said, proves that patriarchy is “impossible” in India. Ms Sitharaman is using one woman’s achievements to discredit and silence other women.
Praise for one woman’s “efficiency” and capability is a stick to berate other women.
Patriarchy, she said, was one of the “fantastic jargons” and “leftist jargons”, that persist because Indians do not “stand up” and reject them. Why did the Minister bristle with so much indignation at the mere mention of patriarchy by a student?
She is known for being defensive, resentful and even vindictive at the slightest criticism of some aspect of the economy or society. In September, at an interaction of the Finance Minister with representatives of small businesses in Coimbatore, a hotel owner raised the problems hoteliers faced in billing because of wildly varying GST rates for similar items. Later, a video was circulated showing him before the Minister, apologising for his remarks.
Her conduct is a symptom of the shrinking democratic culture in Indian politics. The Modi Government wants to emulate the China model of governance, where the only role of the citizen is to applaud the actions of the state. How can society, the economy, or even the weather, be anything but perfect when the Great Leader is in power?
There is nothing fantastic or foreign about women . , one of the earliest Buddhist nuns, composed a poem nearly 3000 years ago, saying
Break your chains.
Tear down the walls.
Then walk the world a free woman.
Other nuns composed songs celebrating freedom “from kitchen drudgery,” and from an “unscrupulous” or “twisted” husband.
Ms Sitharaman’s outburst is a sign that this danger is already upon us. It was an act of intimidation, intended to have a chilling effect on social critique and government authority.
Will we Indians “stand up” and refuse to be silenced?
(Kavita Krishnan is a women's rights activist. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
