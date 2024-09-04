Patriarchy’s Silent Hand: The Hidden Pressure on Women to Become Organ Donors

Kishan Rastogi (name changed), a patient at Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, says he 'owes his life' to his 44-year-old wife Rashmi.

A frail-looking Kishan has been suffering from liver-related ailments for the last six years, and Rashmi's willingness to readily donate a portion of her liver for her husband made the difference between his life and death.

Rashmi and Kishan come from a typical 'middle-class' family, striving to make ends meet through their local grocery shop. As the couple waited outside the doctor’s room for their appointment, Rashmi kept checking on her husband.