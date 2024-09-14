Annapoorna: A Business-friendly Govt Should Take a Joke and Listen to the People

Who is out to get Nirmala Sitharaman?

That is a question worth asking after this week's viral video in which the finance minister is said to be behaving arrogantly towards the head of an iconic eatery chain in Coimbatore: Sree Annapoorna.

We would be missing a big point by getting too much into the details of what happened in this particular incident, but what is evident after a display of social media optics is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP-led government needs to look within at its boastful claims about "ease of doing business" in which it strives to boost India's ranking for global investors. Somebody needs to tap the shoulders of some of the high and mighty and say, "Hey! How about thinking global and acting local?"