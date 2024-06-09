India-Nepal Ties in Modi 3.0: A Positive Trajectory Ahead

In 2019, he reached out beyond the immediate neighbourhood to invite Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral, Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) leaders, but still continued to invite the immediate neighbours.

In his third term too, he has again given priority to the neighbourhood's leaders, signalling the continuation of the 'neighbourhood-first' policy.

In 2014, the then Nepal prime minister Sushil Koirala of the Nepali Congress attended the swearing-in ceremony. In 2019, KP Sharma Oli from CPN-UML was present. For the ceremony on 9 June, Sunday, Dahal from Maoist will be attending the programme.