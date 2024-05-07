Explained: Why Nepal's New 100 Rupees Currency Note Has Stirred a Row in India

Last week, Nepal announced its decision to print newly designed 100 Nepalese rupees currency notes. The decision, according to Nepal government spokesperson and Minister of Communication Rekha Sharma, was taken on 1 May at a meeting of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Pushpa Kumar Dahal.

But soon after the announcement, Nepal's decision stirred a controversy in India. The reason – the new design featured a map of Nepal that shows the territories of Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura, and Kalapani as part of the country.

So, why is that controversial? Why did Nepal decide to go ahead with its decision? And how has India reacted to this development? The Quint explains.