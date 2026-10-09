Detained First, Heard Later: Sambhal NSA Verdict Shows Gaps in 'Preventive' Laws

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“The process was made the punishment.”
When the Supreme Court used those words to quash businessman and November 2024 Sambhal violence-accused Mulla Afroz's preventive detention under the National Security Act (NSA) on 29 September 2026, the detention order was already approaching its expiry. The Court directed his release, unless required in another case, and imposed Rs 10 lakh in costs on the Uttar Pradesh government, payable to him.
The ruling, however, is critical as it vindicates an important constitutional protection. It also exposes its practical limits.
Afroz succeeded in establishing that the order keeping him detained was unlawful, but much of the confinement imposed under that order had already occurred. So what/whom did the safeguards surrounding preventive detention protect during that period?
This question does not diminish the Supreme Court’s intervention. It asks us to examine the distance between correcting an unlawful exercise of power and protecting a person against its consequences.
In Afroz’s case, the order survived administrative review and the High Court’s scrutiny before the Supreme Court found its supporting grounds unsustainable.
Afroz’s case arose from the November 2024 violence during a court-ordered survey of Sambhal’s Shahi Jama Masjid, in which four people died. He was arrested on 17 January 2025 and faced several criminal cases connected with the incident.
On 9 September 2025, he obtained bail in one case, although he remained in custody in others. The Sambhal District Magistrate ordered his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) on 13 October. The State government subsequently confirmed the order following the Advisory Board’s report. The Board examines whether there is sufficient cause for detention.
The Allahabad High Court dismissed Afroz’s challenge on 8 June 2026. By June, he had secured bail in all the relevant criminal cases, yet the NSA order remained an obstacle to release. The Supreme Court eventually quashed it in September, shortly before its expiry.
Bail does not establish innocence or end a prosecution. It permits release while proceedings continue, unless another lawful ground requires custody.
The Supreme Court recognised that criminal prosecution and preventive detention can lawfully coexist.
Past conduct may inform an assessment of future danger, but the existence of a criminal case does not itself establish why preventive detention is necessary. The executive must justify that additional restraint on liberty on its own legal terms.
That distinction is crucial where detention keeps an accused imprisoned despite bail. An exceptional power cannot become a substitute for the justification that continued custody requires.
Afroz’s case demonstrates what happens when the government’s assertion of prevention is accepted without adequate examination of the material behind it.
A major foundation of the detention was an alleged confession made to the police while Afroz was in custody. He consistently maintained that it had been extracted through torture and threats to his life. The Supreme Court found that the State’s affidavit and written submissions did not deny those allegations; in those circumstances, the confession could not be regarded as voluntary.
The constitutional protection against compelled self-incrimination addresses precisely this danger: an accused cannot be forced to provide statements incriminating himself.
The Court held that a police confession cannot, by itself and without independent supporting material, justify preventive detention.
On the facts before it, Afroz’s confession could not be relied upon. The significance extends beyond the exclusion of one statement: it highlights that changing the legal route to imprisonment cannot make constitutional protection irrelevant.
The other material evidence also failed to sustain the order. CCTV footage and video recordings cited to connect Afroz to the violence were neither supplied to him, nor produced before the High Court or Supreme Court.
Alleged phone communications had no explained source: the grounds recorded that phone data had been erased without claiming that the messages had been recovered. Those messages were not produced either.
The detaining authority also treated the filing of a chargesheet as confirming Afroz’s involvement. A chargesheet, however, records the investigating agency’s case for prosecution; it does not establish guilt. Its filing could not, by itself, supply the missing justification for preventive detention.
The government was not required to prove criminal guilt before exercising this power. It was required to support its assessment with relevant, reliable material.
The claim of future violence required examination on that basis. The detention grounds cited police information about alleged discussions in jail and plans for large-scale violence after release on bail. The Supreme Court found an attempt to frustrate bail and keep Afroz in custody through another route.
The government defended the order as necessary to prevent future violence, but substantially relied on the same incident and material underlying the criminal cases without establishing that necessity. The Court left the prosecutions untouched. Four deaths demanded investigation and lawful prosecution; their seriousness did not excuse an unsupported detention order.
The State defended the District Magistrate’s “subjective satisfaction” and argued for limited judicial scrutiny. That expression assigns the assessment to the detaining authority; it does not place the material supporting the assessment beyond examination. A court need not conduct a criminal trial to ask whether relevant grounds support detention.
The recordings illustrate the distinction. Whatever they might have shown, material neither disclosed to Afroz nor produced before the courts, could not support detention in the manner claimed.
In practical terms, he must know why he is detained and be able to answer those reasons. How can he do so when material said to support the allegations is unavailable?
Supplying other documents does not cure that problem. Disclosure matters because the challenge must be made while the order continues to restrict liberty. An opportunity to respond becomes inadequate when the State’s decisive assertions cannot meaningfully be tested.
The detention nevertheless survived governmental review and confirmation following the Advisory Board’s report, and the High Court upheld it. The Supreme Court ultimately found the necessary connection between the material and the detaining authority’s satisfaction “conspicuously absent”.
The record does not disclose the reasoning at every administrative stage, so it cannot establish identical responsibility throughout. It does show that successive safeguards left this unsupported order in force. The High Court discussed the governing principles but accepted the authority’s satisfaction and supporting material as justified. The Supreme Court’s examination exposed what that acceptance had left unresolved.
The constitutional issue is therefore the application of safeguards, not simply their availability. If scrutiny accepts the executive’s conclusions without adequately examining their foundation, each additional stage can leave the same unlawful restraint intact. The detainee has a route to challenge the order, but remains subject to its consequences while that route fails to correct it.
This concern has a documented history. An Indian Express investigation examined 120 petitions challenging NSA detention decided by the Allahabad High Court between January 2018 and December 2020; 94 orders were quashed. These were cases decided by the High Court, not a count of every NSA detention in Uttar Pradesh.
The investigation also reported 12 cases in which imprisonment continued for more than 200 days after criminal courts granted bail. Afroz’s case renews a warning already familiar to detention law: a distinction between prevention and punishment offers little protection if it does not constrain the executive’s exercise of power in practice.
The Rs 10 lakh award to Afroz provides material redress alongside the release order. It also brings into focus the loss that setting aside the detention cannot undo.
In Rudul Sah v. State of Bihar, the Supreme Court recognised that release alone could be an inadequate remedy for unlawful imprisonment and awarded monetary relief. The State’s responsibility does not disappear when the person is released.
Afroz’s award is expressly costs payable by the State. The judgment neither explains a calculation of his losses nor determines the personal responsibility of particular officials.
These limits distinguish redress for the detainee from accountability for the decisions that kept him detained; they do not make the payment meaningless.
Personal liability requires a separate determination, supported by evidence and a fair hearing. In the Akriti Chaudhary proceedings, the Allahabad High Court quashed her NSA detention in connection with the Noida workers’ protest and directed compensation recoverable from officials.
The Supreme Court’s revised interim order stayed the adverse observations and compensation directions but left the High Court’s decision quashing her NSA detention in force. Personal liability remains contested.
Fairness towards officials and redress for unlawful detention are both important. Neither, however, answers how an unsupported order survived successive checks. That institutional question remains even after monetary relief is awarded.
The loss no judgment can restore is time. Afroz was also held under criminal proceedings, so every day since his January arrest cannot be attributed to the NSA. But once he had bail in all the relevant cases, the detention order remained the obstacle to release. By the time it was quashed, its expiry was near.
The executive’s order restricted liberty immediately. Afroz had to challenge it while remaining imprisoned. Where safeguards fail to interrupt an unlawful order, much of its practical effect can occur before the final judgment. For the person detained, that effect is measured in days, separation from family and the interruption of ordinary life.
The Supreme Court corrected the wrong. Afroz’s case asks what constitutional protection delivered while the wrong continued.
If liberty is a fundamental right, its protection cannot be measured only by the eventual correctness of a judgment. It must also be measured against the liberty lost before that judgment arrives.
(Sahil Hussain Choudhury is an advocate and Constitutional law researcher from Assam. He holds an LL.M. in constitutional law from the Hamdard Institute of Legal Studies and Research (HILSR), Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are personal. The Quint does not endorse or is responsible for them.)
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