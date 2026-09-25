The State Cannot Take Away Liberty and Explain It Later: What SC’s Ruling Says

The judgment ultimately reinforces that constitutional law sometimes forgets in the language of procedure: liberty is not protected merely by declaring rights. Rights become meaningful when courts attach consequences to their violation. Article 22 does not tell the police that it would be preferable to inform an arrested person of the grounds of arrest. It imposes a constitutional condition upon detention.

The State may investigate, arrest and prosecute, but when it takes away a person's liberty, it must remain answerable for the manner in which it does so. If it cannot tell the person why he has been arrested, it cannot demand that he remain in custody while the State gets its constitutional obligations in order.

The real significance of Jaskaran Jeet Singh Deol lies in restoring some meaning to the words personal liberty. An arrest is the moment when the coercive power of the State is brought most directly against an individual, and it is precisely at that moment that constitutional safeguards must matter most. The State may have the power to arrest, but it does not have the power to keep a person in custody first and explain the basis of that custody later.

Article 22(1) places a simple obligation on the State: tell the arrested person why he has been deprived of his liberty and give him the means to challenge it. When the State fails to do so, release is not an indulgence extended to an accused. It is the Constitution asserting that even in the pursuit of crime, there are limits beyond which the State cannot go.

(Kumar Kartikeya is an advocate, Supreme Court of India. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)