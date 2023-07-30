West Bengal: BJP Playing With Fire by Nominating Ananta Maharaj for Rajya Sabha

In the ever-evolving political landscape of West Bengal, the ascent of the BJP has been far from uniform. Rather, its influence has manifested in distinct clusters, marking a noteworthy trend in the state's political dynamics.

In the realm of West Bengal politics, an important increase has been observed in the voter base of the BJP since the 2019 general election. This transformation can be attributed to the support garnered from various communities, including the Matua community, certain sections of the Tribals, the Rajbonshi community, and notably, the people residing in North Bengal. These groups have emerged as the bedrock of the BJP's electoral strength in the region.

Over the course of time, the support base of the BJP has experienced a gradual decline. In the aftermath of the recently concluded Panchayat Elections, a discernible trend has emerged, indicating a decline in the BJP's influence among the Matua voter base. Consequently, the focus has now shifted to North Bengal, which has assumed paramount importance as the most critical electoral battleground for the BJP in the state.