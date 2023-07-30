West Bengal: BJP Playing With Fire by Nominating Ananta Maharaj for Rajya Sabha

Suvendu Adhikari with Ananta Maharaj.
In the ever-evolving political landscape of West Bengal, the ascent of the BJP has been far from uniform. Rather, its influence has manifested in distinct clusters, marking a noteworthy trend in the state's political dynamics.
In the realm of West Bengal politics, an important increase has been observed in the voter base of the BJP since the 2019 general election. This transformation can be attributed to the support garnered from various communities, including the Matua community, certain sections of the Tribals, the Rajbonshi community, and notably, the people residing in North Bengal. These groups have emerged as the bedrock of the BJP's electoral strength in the region.
Over the course of time, the support base of the BJP has experienced a gradual decline. In the aftermath of the recently concluded Panchayat Elections, a discernible trend has emerged, indicating a decline in the BJP's influence among the Matua voter base. Consequently, the focus has now shifted to North Bengal, which has assumed paramount importance as the most critical electoral battleground for the BJP in the state.
In the vast expanse of Bengal's northern regions, a tapestry of diverse communities, particularly those belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories, has long been at the forefront of socio-political discourse. Throughout history, these communities have consistently voiced their aspirations for a distinct statehood, albeit with nuanced variations rooted in their unique backgrounds.
This is a clear drive for a demand for separate statehood. The BJP, however, must not ignore the bloody history of separatist movements in North Bengal. Bloodshed, insurgency, and guerrilla warfare have occurred in Bengal in the past for these demands.
Long before the BJP gained political prominence in West Bengal, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Samity (RSS), in collaboration with various affiliated organisations, had been diligently fostering ties with the communities residing in north Bengal, Jangalmahal, and the revered bastuharas (Matuas). In the realm of political dynamics, a significant development unfolded in the state of Bengal as the BJP ascended to power.
The community has a strong influence in all eight North Bengal Lok Sabha constituencies, with a vote share of over 30 per cent. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won seven of these eight constituencies. At the time of the Vidhan Sabha elections, however, the BJP's voter base in these regions began to decline. This is the time when the BJP leaders started to become more vocal about the statehood demand of North Bengal. John Barla and Raju Bista were the first leaders of the saffron party to propose the issue of North Bengal's separate statehood.
Notably, the West Bengal branch of the BJP has consistently distanced itself from this demand. In the most recent Panchayat elections, however, the party performed unfavourably in every district of north Bengal, including Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar, North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Darjeeling, and Malda.
The situation is so bad that according to a report published in the Indian Express, "The BJP has been decimated in Dakshin Dinajpur district—the home turf of state party president Sukanta Majumdar—where it could win only 4 of the total 64 GPs. The party could not win a single Panchayat Samiti or a ZP seat in the district." In such a scenario, sending Ananta Maharaj to the Rajya Sabha can be viewed as a "masterstroke" on the part of the BJP, as it will guarantee the regaining of the support of the Rajbansi community and other North Bengal communities.
Ananth Maharaj is not a member of the BJP, but he is the leader of the Cooch Behar People's Association, a political group that advocates statehood for Cooch Behar. The support of Maharaj for the BJP helped the saffron party secure seven of the eight seats in north Bengal. Beginning in 2019, the BJP has been attempting to attract the Rajbansi community and the residents of the region. Nishith Pramanik, a representative from Cooch Behar, was appointed minister of state for home affairs by the BJP. In 2021, the BJP-led central government decided to award the Padma Shri to Dharma Narayan Barma, a retired Raj Bansi teacher.
Significantly, the Rajbansi community previously supported the Trinamool Congress. The Mamata Banerjee Government has made a number of efforts to win over the neighbourhood after losing North Bengal Lok Sabha seats in 2019. For instance, Banerjee created the Narayani battalion of Cooch Behar, which was one of the community's longstanding demands. This demonstrates the significance of this community.
The BJP believes that sending Maharaj to the Rajya Sabha will not only guarantee the Rajbansi's support but will also aid the party in gaining the support of numerous other indigenous groups in the region who have raised similar demands at various points in history. The BJP has repeatedly garnered the support of the communities in the hills of West Bengal, who have a long-standing demand for a separate state of Gorkhaland. By dispatching Maharaj to the Rajya Sabha, the BJP appears to be sending a message of support for the separate statehood demands. However, it is unlikely that the BJP will initiate a discussion about the clamour for a separate state in north Bengal at this time.
North Bengal's clamour for a separate state has a long and violent history. The Gorkhaland movement, which began in the 1980s, was the first significant movement for a separate state. The Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF), the principal Gorkhaland organisation, conducted a violent campaign for a separate state for the Darjeeling Hills native Gorkhas. Over 1,200 individuals were killed as a result of the movement's violence.
In the 1990s, the Cooch Behar district witnessed the emergence of a new movement for a separate state. The Greater Cooch Behar People's Association (GCPA) demanded a separate state for the main ethnic group in the district, the Rajbanshis. There were multiple confrontations between GCPA supporters and police officers. In the 2000s, the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) arose as a key player in the demand for a separate state. The KLO is a militant organisation that has fought for an independent state for the Koch Rajbanshi community. The KLO has been implicated in multiple attacks on police and government officials, as well as extortion and kidnapping.
It is crucial to acknowledge that the opposition party, Trinamool Congress, will undoubtedly seize upon this development to assert that the BJP is deliberately sowing seeds of division within the state. In the realm of political dynamics, it is undeniable that a certain faction has persistently advocated for the establishment of a separate state. However, if the Trinamool Congress can successfully cultivate a narrative among various segments of Bengal's populace, one that portrays the BJP as a catalyst for state division, it could potentially bestow a significant advantage upon Mamata Banerjee's political faction in the forthcoming 2024 general elections.
In light of recent events, it is imperative to examine the BJP's stance and its potential implications. It is crucial for the party to steer clear of any inclination towards separatist ideologies, as this could have far-reaching consequences. Additionally, it is essential to consider the prevailing unrest in Manipur and the unpredictable nature of separatist movements. The last thing we need is to exacerbate tensions in the districts of North Bengal, further fueling the flames of separatism.
(The author is an independent journalist based in Kolkata and former policy research fellow at Delhi Assembly Research Center. He tweets @sayantan_gh. Views expressed are personal. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed above are the author's own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
