West Bengal Panchayat Elections: TMC Takes Strong Lead, BJP a Distant Second

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has established a commanding lead in the West Bengal panchayat elections – counting for which took place on Tuesday, 11 July.

Though the counting process is still ongoing, several people were seen celebrating outside TMC offices across the state, putting colours on each other and eating sweets.

Counting of votes had started for 74,000 seats spread across the state on Tuesday morning. These include 63,229 gram panchayat seats, 9,730 panchayat samiti seats, and 928 zilla parishad seats.